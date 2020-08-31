309,349 Shares in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 309,349 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,627,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.18% of Enterprise Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 715,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,970,000 after acquiring an additional 424,037 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 514,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 427,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 208,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 25,456 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.23 per share, with a total value of $146,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nevada A. Kent acquired 3,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $103,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,627.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $30.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $808.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 23.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

