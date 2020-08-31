416,577 Shares in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 416,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,573,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.88% of Ameresco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 191.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,875,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,177 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1,677.7% in the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 533,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 503,295 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth about $2,725,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth about $2,631,000. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth about $2,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $32.68 on Monday. Ameresco Inc has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $223.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 6,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $141,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 146,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $3,517,742.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,738,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,967,116.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,314 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,889. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

