45,425 Shares in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.31% of Computer Programs & Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 474,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 137,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after buying an additional 99,261 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 246,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 91,709 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 210,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CPSI. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,307 shares in the company, valued at $6,407,289. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $601,180. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock opened at $27.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $397.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $35.78.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.