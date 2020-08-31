$484.33 Million in Sales Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to post sales of $484.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $442.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $515.30 million. Murphy Oil posted sales of $817.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Murphy Oil.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $211.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.56 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

MUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $5.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Murphy Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised Murphy Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $76,132.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $25,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,058.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,047 shares of company stock valued at $179,731. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 812.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 118.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 218.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUR opened at $14.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 3.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Murphy Oil (MUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.