4NEW (KWATT) Price Reaches $0.0003

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One 4NEW token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and Exrates. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $17,034.29 and approximately $4,151.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 4NEW has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00135214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.61 or 0.01638528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00199731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00177442 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00182824 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io.

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit, LATOKEN, Exrates and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

