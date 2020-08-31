500,000 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Acquired by Lonestar Capital Management LLC

Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,000. PG&E comprises 1.4% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the second quarter worth $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 23.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,682,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,925,000 after acquiring an additional 324,622 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the second quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PG&E during the second quarter valued at $3,015,000. 54.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. Barclays raised their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on PG&E in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.59.

PCG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.33. 992,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,065,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $18.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter. PG&E had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a positive return on equity of 34.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

