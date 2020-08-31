549,437 Shares in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 549,437 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,186,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.07% of Dell as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 22,126 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dell by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 626,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,790,000 after acquiring an additional 31,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell alerts:

In other news, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 37,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,807.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $5,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,371,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 611,784 shares of company stock valued at $34,221,972 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dell from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dell from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dell from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dell from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.72.

DELL stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.08. 9,113,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,040,864. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.27. Dell Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $67.62. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell had a return on equity of 139.72% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.