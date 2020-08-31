75,000 Shares in Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,520,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vivek Sankaran bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $368,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $14.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08. Albertsons Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.62 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

