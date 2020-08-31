Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $130.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Abbott Laboratories traded as high as $114.19 and last traded at $110.79, with a volume of 17203900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.29.

ABT has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.53.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,102. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $196.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.62 and its 200 day moving average is $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.