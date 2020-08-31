AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,035 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of AbbVie worth $109,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 533,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,401,000 after acquiring an additional 192,809 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. King Wealth acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $295,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 27.0% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 73,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.87.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,938,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,163,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

