Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Shares of Acceleware Ltd (CVE:AXE) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.12. Acceleware shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Acceleware Company Profile (CVE:AXE)

Acceleware Ltd., an oil and gas technology company, develops and markets software products for oil and gas and other markets in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and Software and Services. It offers AxFWI, a full waveform inversion application for providing subsurface velocity models; AxRTM, a reverse time migration method for seismic depth imaging; AxWave, a high performance application used for the simulation of seismic wave propagation through the subsurface; and marine controlled source electromagnetic method for generating the electric resistivity map of seafloors, as well as researches, develops, and sells RF heating and related services for heavy oil and oil sand production technology.

