Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Sets New 52-Week High at $243.22

Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $243.22 and last traded at $242.99, with a volume of 1212200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $240.87.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.96.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.11. The company has a market cap of $154.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total transaction of $679,414.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,326.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

