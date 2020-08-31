Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,878 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6,598.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,627 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $362,794,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Adobe by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $806,703,000 after acquiring an additional 765,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Adobe by 829.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 615,528 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $195,886,000 after acquiring an additional 549,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.08, for a total transaction of $2,180,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,568,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,411 shares of company stock worth $42,400,055. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $513.39. 1,926,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,191,431. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $533.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.90. The company has a market cap of $246.26 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

