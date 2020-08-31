AEN Smart Token Market Cap Hits $9.23 Million (AENS)

AEN Smart Token (CURRENCY:AENS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One AEN Smart Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AEN Smart Token has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. AEN Smart Token has a total market cap of $9.23 million and approximately $421.00 worth of AEN Smart Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00135093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.23 or 0.01636428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00199242 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000834 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00178059 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00187364 BTC.

AEN Smart Token’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,019,436 tokens. AEN Smart Token’s official website is www.aencoin.com.

