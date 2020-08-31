Aggreko plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aggreko plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aggreko from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Investec cut shares of Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th.

Shares of ARGKF opened at $5.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21. Aggreko has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

