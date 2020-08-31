AI Doctor Trading Down 10.9% This Week (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $59,935.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AI Doctor token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including BtcTrade.im, Bibox, Bit-Z and OKEx. During the last week, AI Doctor has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AI Doctor alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00043084 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $686.22 or 0.05903001 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00036058 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00017616 BTC.

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor is a token. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me.

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Huobi, Allcoin, BCEX, BtcTrade.im, OKEx, Bibox, BitForex and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AI Doctor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AI Doctor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.