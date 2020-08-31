Ajo LP Reduces Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ajo LP trimmed its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 175,387 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,176,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,375,586,000 after purchasing an additional 222,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,406,390,000 after acquiring an additional 235,852 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,026,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,285,000 after acquiring an additional 355,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 289,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,140,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,702,000 after acquiring an additional 320,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,175. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.38 and its 200-day moving average is $198.11. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $243.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.96.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.