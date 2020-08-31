Ajo LP Sells 30,871 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ajo LP decreased its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,874 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 30,871 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 256.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.16, for a total transaction of $261,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,411 shares of company stock valued at $42,400,055. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $509.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,628. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $533.70. The stock has a market cap of $247.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $451.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.