Allen Investment Management LLC Buys 10,081 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,781 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,081 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 7.8% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $369,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after buying an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

AMZN stock opened at $3,401.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,151.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,497.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,703.93 billion, a PE ratio of 130.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,453.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.