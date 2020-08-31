Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,549 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Alliant Energy worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

NYSE LNT opened at $54.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.94.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

