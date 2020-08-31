Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,572,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,156,000 after purchasing an additional 539,597 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,411,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $915,621,000 after acquiring an additional 225,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,984,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,824,000 after acquiring an additional 85,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,257,000 after acquiring an additional 114,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 463.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,279,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY opened at $131.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.81. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $167.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.03.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $3,562,177.35. Following the transaction, the president now owns 84,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,519,314.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 11,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $1,808,996.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,516 shares of company stock valued at $17,695,390 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

