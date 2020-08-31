Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Trimmed by Athanor Capital LP

Athanor Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.2% of Athanor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Athanor Capital LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $9.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,629.53. 1,121,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,235. The company has a market cap of $1,115.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,652.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,534.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1,388.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

