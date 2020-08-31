alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €16.10 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. alstria office REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.59 ($18.34).

Shares of ETR AOX opened at €12.67 ($14.91) on Monday. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

