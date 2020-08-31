American Express (NYSE:AXP) is Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 761,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,537 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 2.2% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.09% of American Express worth $72,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in American Express by 28.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,098,213,000 after buying an additional 8,097,131 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,608,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,390,707,000 after buying an additional 569,150 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in American Express by 9.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,681,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $914,455,000 after buying an additional 965,938 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 170.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $999,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,218 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,124.9% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $810,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.57. The company had a trading volume of 193,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,745,531. The stock has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Express from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

