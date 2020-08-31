American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554,954 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 1.1% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of American Express worth $52,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 25.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 8.0% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in American Express by 4.9% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 30,565 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in American Express by 12.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 92,079 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,382,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,271. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.11. The company has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. American Express’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

