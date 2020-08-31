American International Group Inc. Acquires 37,889 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,866,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,889 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $19,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,867,000 after buying an additional 13,647,730 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3,523.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,869,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,307,000 after buying an additional 10,569,912 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,066,000 after buying an additional 10,403,515 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5,507.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,158,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,780,000 after buying an additional 8,013,311 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,780,000 after buying an additional 7,346,879 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,697,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,656,539. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

