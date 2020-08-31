American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $21,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,990,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,430 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,749,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,698 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,421,000 after purchasing an additional 822,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,981,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,013,000 after purchasing an additional 684,047 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.47. 63,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,602,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.95 and its 200-day moving average is $92.14. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $9,554,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,202 shares of company stock worth $16,050,096 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

