American International Group Inc. Sells 16,893 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,893 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $21,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,707,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,669 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,424,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,272,000 after acquiring an additional 321,855 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,703,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,194,000 after acquiring an additional 129,034 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,486,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,717,000 after acquiring an additional 309,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,022,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,724,000 after acquiring an additional 64,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.38. 117,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,816,718. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.