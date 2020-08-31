American International Group Inc. Sells 1,788 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $20,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.44. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.15.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several research firms have commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.52.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

