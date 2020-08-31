American International Group Inc. Sells 8,379 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,379 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $20,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,590,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,735,000 after acquiring an additional 396,524 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,158,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,620,000 after acquiring an additional 228,155 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $7,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.85. 78,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,737,652. The stock has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

