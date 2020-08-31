American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,056 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.15% of American Tower worth $177,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.4% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.4% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 5,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,017. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total value of $360,186.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $2,130,071 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMT. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.08.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

