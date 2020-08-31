American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 84.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,239,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024,109 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.24% of American Water Works worth $282,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 233.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 858.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in American Water Works by 118.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.23.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,614. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $150.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

