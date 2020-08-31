Analysts Anticipate Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Catalent reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTLT. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

In related news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $607,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,162,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,213 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Catalent by 646.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 51.0% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

NYSE CTLT traded up $3.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.64. 42,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.37, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.66. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.95.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

