Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE: SWM) recently:

8/26/2020 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) is a leading global provider of engineered solutions & advanced materials. From their origins as paper-making experts during the Renaissance to their cutting-edge technologies that solve today’s modern business challenges, SWM has consistently demonstrated a forward-looking approach to helping their customers succeed. In recent years, as they focused on expanding their reach beyond fiber-based materials, SWM established & grew its Advanced Materials & Structures platform to include expertise and capabilities in resin-based technologies and materials. As part of this effort, SWM acquired and integrated several global leaders specializing in market-leading netting & high-performance TPU films, including Argotec, Conwed Plastics and DelStar Technologies. SWM also acquired its subsidiary Filtrexx International, a global leader in the research & development of sustainable, compost-based solutions for erosion control and storm water management. “

8/22/2020 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) is a leading global provider of engineered solutions & advanced materials. From their origins as paper-making experts during the Renaissance to their cutting-edge technologies that solve today’s modern business challenges, SWM has consistently demonstrated a forward-looking approach to helping their customers succeed. In recent years, as they focused on expanding their reach beyond fiber-based materials, SWM established & grew its Advanced Materials & Structures platform to include expertise and capabilities in resin-based technologies and materials. As part of this effort, SWM acquired and integrated several global leaders specializing in market-leading netting & high-performance TPU films, including Argotec, Conwed Plastics and DelStar Technologies. SWM also acquired its subsidiary Filtrexx International, a global leader in the research & development of sustainable, compost-based solutions for erosion control and storm water management. “

8/18/2020 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) is a leading global provider of engineered solutions & advanced materials. From their origins as paper-making experts during the Renaissance to their cutting-edge technologies that solve today’s modern business challenges, SWM has consistently demonstrated a forward-looking approach to helping their customers succeed. In recent years, as they focused on expanding their reach beyond fiber-based materials, SWM established & grew its Advanced Materials & Structures platform to include expertise and capabilities in resin-based technologies and materials. As part of this effort, SWM acquired and integrated several global leaders specializing in market-leading netting & high-performance TPU films, including Argotec, Conwed Plastics and DelStar Technologies. SWM also acquired its subsidiary Filtrexx International, a global leader in the research & development of sustainable, compost-based solutions for erosion control and storm water management. “

8/17/2020 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/15/2020 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) is a leading global provider of engineered solutions & advanced materials. From their origins as paper-making experts during the Renaissance to their cutting-edge technologies that solve today’s modern business challenges, SWM has consistently demonstrated a forward-looking approach to helping their customers succeed. In recent years, as they focused on expanding their reach beyond fiber-based materials, SWM established & grew its Advanced Materials & Structures platform to include expertise and capabilities in resin-based technologies and materials. As part of this effort, SWM acquired and integrated several global leaders specializing in market-leading netting & high-performance TPU films, including Argotec, Conwed Plastics and DelStar Technologies. SWM also acquired its subsidiary Filtrexx International, a global leader in the research & development of sustainable, compost-based solutions for erosion control and storm water management. “

8/12/2020 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) is a leading global provider of engineered solutions & advanced materials. From their origins as paper-making experts during the Renaissance to their cutting-edge technologies that solve today’s modern business challenges, SWM has consistently demonstrated a forward-looking approach to helping their customers succeed. In recent years, as they focused on expanding their reach beyond fiber-based materials, SWM established & grew its Advanced Materials & Structures platform to include expertise and capabilities in resin-based technologies and materials. As part of this effort, SWM acquired and integrated several global leaders specializing in market-leading netting & high-performance TPU films, including Argotec, Conwed Plastics and DelStar Technologies. SWM also acquired its subsidiary Filtrexx International, a global leader in the research & development of sustainable, compost-based solutions for erosion control and storm water management. “

NYSE:SWM opened at $31.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average is $31.07. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $981.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc alerts:

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after buying an additional 394,245 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 37,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.