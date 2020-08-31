AnarchistsPrime Hits Market Capitalization of $365.00 (ACP)

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. AnarchistsPrime has a total market cap of $365.00 and $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AnarchistsPrime has traded 79.4% lower against the US dollar. One AnarchistsPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime. AnarchistsPrime’s official website is www.anarchistsprime.info.

Buying and Selling AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnarchistsPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnarchistsPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

