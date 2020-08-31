Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $21,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 148.0% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 315.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 130.8% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.47.

ANTM traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $282.79. 23,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,419. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.36. The company has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $309.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

