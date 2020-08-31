Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company.

ANFGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Investec downgraded Antofagasta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $14.35 on Monday. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

