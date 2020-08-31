Appian (APPN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/21/2020 – Appian was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

8/17/2020 – Appian had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Appian was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

8/11/2020 – Appian had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $46.00 to $52.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/11/2020 – Appian was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/21/2020 – Appian is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Appian was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

7/8/2020 – Appian was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $59.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.25 and a beta of 0.94. Appian Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $64.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.24 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,173 shares in the company, valued at $424,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,554,460 over the last three months. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 3.5% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Appian by 3.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Appian by 42.6% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Appian by 23.1% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Appian by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

