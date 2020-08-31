ArbitrageCT Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (ARCT)

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded up 105.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. ArbitrageCT has a total market capitalization of $24,336.88 and approximately $1.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArbitrageCT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox and YoBit. In the last week, ArbitrageCT has traded up 98.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ArbitrageCT alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00043035 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $691.64 or 0.05945414 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00036172 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00017764 BTC.

ArbitrageCT Profile

ArbitrageCT (CRYPTO:ARCT) is a token. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 tokens. The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT. The official website for ArbitrageCT is arbitragect.com. ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct.

ArbitrageCT Token Trading

ArbitrageCT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArbitrageCT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArbitrageCT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArbitrageCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArbitrageCT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.