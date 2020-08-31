Arion Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Arion has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $25,471.59 and $3.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00134541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.40 or 0.01638763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00198780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00177230 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00190090 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 12,897,148 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

