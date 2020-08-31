Ark Market Cap Tops $56.46 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00003897 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Binance and Bittrex. Ark has a market capitalization of $56.46 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00027661 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000257 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 151,745,332 coins and its circulating supply is 123,374,435 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Binance, COSS, Upbit, Livecoin, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

