Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.79.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.75 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS:LWSCF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.48. 1,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,157. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $15.01.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

