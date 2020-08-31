ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $944,770.81 and approximately $225.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.81 or 0.00522813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010964 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 126.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000523 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002831 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,306,903 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com.

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

