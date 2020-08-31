Athanor Capital LP Buys 201,274 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Athanor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1,315.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,274 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.2% of Athanor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Athanor Capital LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.87. 11,020,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,419,887. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Consumer Edge lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

