Athanor Capital LP Has $40.83 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Athanor Capital LP lessened its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,362 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 17,650 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.1% of Athanor Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Athanor Capital LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $40,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,401 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,655. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock traded down $3.72 on Monday, reaching $211.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,349,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,586,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $418.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.65 and a 200-day moving average of $186.85. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $216.16.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.28.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.