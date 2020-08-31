Auctus Market Capitalization Reaches $10.01 Million (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar. Auctus has a total market cap of $10.01 million and $235,000.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002573 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00043084 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $686.22 or 0.05903001 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00036058 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00017616 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,634 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,477,175 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

