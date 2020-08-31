Augur (REP) Market Cap Reaches $242.34 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Augur has a market cap of $242.34 million and $11.43 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Augur has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Augur token can currently be bought for about $22.03 or 0.00187599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex, Livecoin and Gatecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00140543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.06 or 0.01661008 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00198676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00178557 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00184476 BTC.

About Augur

Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Liqui, Gatecoin, AirSwap, Bittrex, Bitbns, Gate.io, Crex24, Koinex, LATOKEN, DragonEX, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, IDEX, Binance, Upbit, Bitsane, Mercatox, Poloniex, CoinTiger, ChaoEX, Zebpay, ABCC, Bithumb, Ethfinex, BitBay, GOPAX, Kraken and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

