Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €3.44 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been assigned a €3.44 ($4.05) price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BBVA. HSBC set a €3.10 ($3.65) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.80 ($3.29) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.70 ($4.35) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €3.33 ($3.92).

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a 1 year high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.