Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 103,867 Shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,941,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,867 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.82% of Open Text worth $213,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Open Text by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,030,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,722 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,283,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Open Text by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,806,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,477,000 after purchasing an additional 683,626 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Open Text by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,411,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,390,000 after purchasing an additional 631,039 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 910,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 595,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Open Text from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.37. The company had a trading volume of 16,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,793. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.71. Open Text Corp has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Open Text had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Open Text Corp will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

