Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 2,221,464 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,306,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221,464 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.43% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $160,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 56,197,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $803,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238,995 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,418,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,381,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,261,000 after buying an additional 1,550,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,082,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,686,000 after buying an additional 43,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,794,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,267,000 after buying an additional 5,617,745 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.63. 196,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,364,439. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $29.56.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

